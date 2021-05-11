Rudder pre-participation physical set for Wednesday

Bryan ISD will have a pre-participation physical meeting at Rudder on Wednesday for students in grades 7-12 who will be participating in athletics or marching band. A physical dated after April 1, 2021 is required for all students who will participate in athletics or marching band during the 2021-2022 school year. The $10 cost for a physical is being waived this year with Central Texas Sports Medicine and Texas A&M physicians donating their time. An optional ECG screening will be available for $15. Visit bryanisdsports.net online for more information.