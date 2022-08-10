 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder opens with victories

  • 0
Rudder picture

Rudder senior Londyn Singleton tips the ball against Lexington on Tuesday afternoon at Rudder High School’s Armory. Rudder beat Lexington in straight sets and later swept Huntsville. (MICHAEL MILLER, The Eagle)

Rudder volleyball team opened the season by sweeping a pair of matches at the Armory on Tuesday.

The Lady Rangers downed fellow Brazos Valley foe Lexington 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 in the afternoon and Rudder defeated Huntsville in the nightcap 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.

Junior setter Reagan Aponte had 28 assists against Lexington, while senior outside hitter Londyn Singleton had 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Sophomore middle hitter Kimora Maxey added nine kills and senior defensive specialist and outside hitter Neeley Rutledge had six aces.

Sophomore libero Gabby Baker had a monster game against Huntsville with 21 digs and three aces.

Aponte chipped in with 27 assists. Singleton had 12 digs and nine kills. Maxey added seven kills, and two blocks and senior middle hitter Senior middle hitter Allison Layton had five kills and three blocks.

People are also reading…

The Rudder junior varsity defeated Lexington 25-7, 25-9 and Huntsville 25-19, 19-25, 15-10. Huntsville won the freshman matches 25-9, 25-21 and 25-4, 27-25.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allen's Funkhouser leads tournament

Allen's Funkhouser leads tournament

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser shot a 4-under-par 67 in the opening round to take the lead in the Boys 15-18 Division of the George Hannon…

Watch Now: Related Video

What every parent of high school athletes should know about keeping their kids safe

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert