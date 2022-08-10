Rudder opens with victories

Rudder volleyball team opened the season by sweeping a pair of matches at the Armory on Tuesday.

The Lady Rangers downed fellow Brazos Valley foe Lexington 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 in the afternoon and Rudder defeated Huntsville in the nightcap 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.

Junior setter Reagan Aponte had 28 assists against Lexington, while senior outside hitter Londyn Singleton had 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Sophomore middle hitter Kimora Maxey added nine kills and senior defensive specialist and outside hitter Neeley Rutledge had six aces.

Sophomore libero Gabby Baker had a monster game against Huntsville with 21 digs and three aces.

Aponte chipped in with 27 assists. Singleton had 12 digs and nine kills. Maxey added seven kills, and two blocks and senior middle hitter Senior middle hitter Allison Layton had five kills and three blocks.

The Rudder junior varsity defeated Lexington 25-7, 25-9 and Huntsville 25-19, 19-25, 15-10. Huntsville won the freshman matches 25-9, 25-21 and 25-4, 27-25.

— Eagle staff report