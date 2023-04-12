Rudder girls gymnastics head coach Cali Currie said the Lady Rangers were spot on during the first day of the regional gymnastics meet Wednesday at The Armory.

The Lady Rangers’ solid performance put them in second place with 115.9 points heading into Thursday’s second and final day of competition.

“For us today was a 100% hit,” Currie said. “We hit every event, no falls, no mistakes. It was a first for us to be a 100% hit on all events.”

The Lady Rangers trail first-place Round Rock, which scored 116.1 points. Kingwood was third at 113.95 followed by College Station (110.6), A&M Consolidated (104.1), Kingwood Park (69.25), Atascocita and Beaumont West Brook.

The top three teams advance to the state meet set for April 28-29 at Consol’s Tiger Gym.

College Station did enough to stay within striking distance of a state berth.

“It was a little rough at times, but I think overall they came together and finished up, cleaned up pretty nicely out there,” College Station head coach Lexa Newsted said. “Overall with a young team, it was good experience.”

Individually, Savannah Hall led Rudder with 39.4 overall points to lead the all-around. She finished with the highest score on the vault (9.95), balance beam (9.7) and floor exercise (9.95).

“She was on,” Currie said. “Normally [senior Macy Fletcher] and Savannah go back and forth battling in the gym with who’s going to be on top. I think Savannah found most of her landings today, and that was kind of the difference between her and Macy just hitting and sticking those landings. Macy just gave up a few. As far as Savannah, she was just very focused and really just showed it off today.”

The only event in which the junior didn’t finish in first was the uneven parallel bars won by Round Rock’s Gabriela Nagy with a 9.9. Hall finished fourth behind Round Rock’s Sara Hajek and Consol’s Tyne Taplin, who tied for second at 9.85.

Consol has only three gymnasts, but Taplin is in second in the all-around after the compulsory round with 38.85 points to stay ahead of Hajek, who is in third with 38.7. Rudder’s Macy Fletcher is in fourth with College Station’s Alyssa Fowler in seventh and Consol’s Avri Ramos in ninth.

Along with the team berths, the top 10 individuals in each event advance to state.

Fowler is just outside of the top 10 in the vault and bars but is tied for fifth on the beam with Nagy and Round Rock’s Kiera Williams. She also is tied for sixth on floor with Taplin and Nagy. Ramos is tied for third on beam with Hajek and is eighth on bars.

College Station’s Emily Thompson is tied for eighth with Kingwood’s Gracie Berryman in the vault at 9.5.

The teams return to competition Thursday with the girls starting at 11 a.m. at The Armory. The scores from both days of competition will be combined to make up the final scores.