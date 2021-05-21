Rudder hires Karla Calhoun as new girls basketball coach

“I’ve been blessed to see a lot of variety [of coaching] when you’ve played basketball all your life,” Calhoun said. “I’ve picked up some of my style from my AAU [coaches]. Like Howard Randle — there’s a lot of them. I’d like to say we were one of the best AAU teams. It’s taken all the experiences, good and bad, to create my style.”

Calhoun replaces John Shelton, who retired last month after 31 seasons, including two stints at Rudder and one at Bryan.

“Coach Shelton has done an awesome job,” Calhoun said. “I am so excited to embark on this journey with Rudder High School and the Rangers. Family is family, and I welcome Rudder nation as my extended family.”

Shelton leaves behind one of the area’s most consistent programs. Rudder has made 12 straight playoff appearances, a run that Calhoun will try to continue.

“Coach Calhoun is a great addition to Rudder High School,” Rudder principal Rachel Layton said in a press release. “She is a successful basketball player and coach on many levels. She is from the B-CS community and will be a great mentor for our Lady Ranger basketball team.”

Calhoun is married to Aleon Calhoun. They have three children — Kamora (3), Aleon (1) and Aleiya (1).