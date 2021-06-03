 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder hires Aaron Tomplait as girls soccer coach
0 comments

Rudder hires Aaron Tomplait as girls soccer coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
aaron tomplait

Rudder announced the hiring of Aaron Tomplait as its head girls soccer coach.

Tomplait coached Beaumont West Brook last season, leading the team to the Class 6A regional semifinals and a 21-4-4 record. He has served seven seasons as a head coach, leading six teams to the playoffs and two to regional tournaments.

He graduated from Port Neches-Groves and earned his undergraduate degree at Lamar. He served as an assistant coach at Vidor then head boys soccer coach at Hamshire-Fannett. He moved to girls soccer as head coach at Needville and Nederland before moving to West Brook.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert