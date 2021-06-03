Rudder hires Aaron Tomplait as girls soccer coach

Rudder announced the hiring of Aaron Tomplait as its head girls soccer coach.

Tomplait coached Beaumont West Brook last season, leading the team to the Class 6A regional semifinals and a 21-4-4 record. He has served seven seasons as a head coach, leading six teams to the playoffs and two to regional tournaments.

He graduated from Port Neches-Groves and earned his undergraduate degree at Lamar. He served as an assistant coach at Vidor then head boys soccer coach at Hamshire-Fannett. He moved to girls soccer as head coach at Needville and Nederland before moving to West Brook.