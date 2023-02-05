The Rudder Rangers are sending six wrestlers, including 190-pound district champ Cole Hopkins, to next weekend's regionals in Anna.

The Rangers' wrestling team took part in the District 11-5A tournament on Saturday in Huntsville and was highly successful.

Along with Hopkins winning in the 190-pound class, Jayden Williams finished second in the heavyweight division. Isis Agnew placed third in the heavyweight class.

Maddy Acosta, Blake Collier and Briana Gutierrez all finished fourth in their respective classes. In the junior varsity tournament, Ryne Hutchinson and David Weiman placed third.