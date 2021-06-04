Rudder graduate Kenndall Lewis to fight Saturday night in MMA event at Reed Arena

Since then, Lewis said it’s been bumpy trying to get back in the cage as he’s had three scheduled fights canceled due to COVID-19. Lewis said he used the off time to switch his style and become a more complete fighter. He added that he’s learned to calm his nerves and acknowledge the adrenaline will be there no matter what.

Lewis trains at Brazos Valley MMA under Bubba Bush, a former UFC fighter.

“I would say I’m a striker or a stand-up fighter, but we kind of mapped it to MMA now,” Lewis said. “I’m everywhere now. I can go to the ground. I can stand up, whichever way it goes.”

Leading up to Saturday’s fight, Lewis said he’s been focusing on his patience in the cage. Looking at his opponent, Lewis said Cupp uses a lot of jiu-jitsu and expects him to go for an early take down.

Lewis also said he doesn’t expect it to matter.

“If it goes three rounds, I’ll take it,” Lewis said. “If it goes one round, I’ll take it. If it’s a knockout, I’ll take it. If it’s a submission, I’ll take it. If it’s a decision ... all of the above.”