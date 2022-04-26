 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder graduate Kenndall Lewis to fight in Shreveport on Friday

  • 0

College Station’s Kenndall Lewis, who is a Rudder graduate, will face Michael Manno in a professional welterweight mixed martial arts bout Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Lewis vs. Manni is the co-main event for American Kombat Alliance 20. Lewis has won two fights in a row to improve his professional MMA record to 2-1. He is fighting out of Windy Sport and Fitness in College Station under coach Bobby Powers.

The fight is available via pay-per-view for $19.99 on Fite.tv. The bout will also be shown at 4 Downs Sports Bar in College Station.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert