Rudder graduate Kenndall Lewis to fight in Shreveport on Friday

College Station’s Kenndall Lewis, who is a Rudder graduate, will face Michael Manno in a professional welterweight mixed martial arts bout Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Lewis vs. Manni is the co-main event for American Kombat Alliance 20. Lewis has won two fights in a row to improve his professional MMA record to 2-1. He is fighting out of Windy Sport and Fitness in College Station under coach Bobby Powers.

The fight is available via pay-per-view for $19.99 on Fite.tv. The bout will also be shown at 4 Downs Sports Bar in College Station.