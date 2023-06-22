Former Rudder and Texas Tech pitcher Hunter Dobbins recently was promoted from the High-A Greenville Drive to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in the Boston Red Sox minor league system.

Dobbins, who graduated from Rudder in 2018 and spent three seasons at Texas Tech, opened this season with the Drive in the South Atlantic League and went 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 innings. He reportedly was promoted to the Sea Dogs of the Eastern League on Monday and is scheduled for his first start at the Double-A level on Friday when Portland hosts the Reading Fightin Phils.

Dobbins underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and did not pitch for Texas Tech that season. The Red Sox drafted the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder that summer in the eighth round with the 226th pick. He pitched for the Single-A Salem Red Sox of the Carolina League in 2022, going 0-5 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 innings as he began rebounding from the injury.

Dobbins also played one season for the Brazos Valley Bombers in 2019. His father, Lance, just finished his first season as the head baseball coach in Iola.