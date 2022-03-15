 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder graduate Antoine Henderson earns all-conference honors at Concordia

Former Rudder Ranger Antoine Henderson earned honorable mention All-American Southwest Conference honors in men’s basketball earlier this month. Henderson averaged 11.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Tornados, who went 9-15 overall and 6-13 in conference. The junior forward also shot 62.6% from the field to lead the conference.

