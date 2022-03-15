Former Rudder Ranger Antoine Henderson earned honorable mention All-American Southwest Conference honors in men’s basketball earlier this month. Henderson averaged 11.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Tornados, who went 9-15 overall and 6-13 in conference. The junior forward also shot 62.6% from the field to lead the conference.
Rudder graduate Antoine Henderson earns all-conference honors at Concordia
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
SAN ANTONIO — If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
Once Emeyda Cruz decided she was going to take the shot, there was little anyone could do to stop it from going in the net.
SAN ANTONIO — The fifth-ranked Mumford boys basketball team knew the uphill battle it would face Friday morning, but that didn’t make the clim…
College Station could have gone on a statewide search to find its next head football coach and likely attracted a number of quality candidates.
The Cornerstone Christian Academy girls basketball team claimed its second straight Texas Christian Athletic League’s Class 2A title by defeat…
Longtime College Station assistant coach Stoney Pryor will be named the Cougars’ next head football coach on Friday, sources close to the situ…
The Calvert boys basketball team has been relying on its defense to bring home the Trojans’ second state championship.
The Bryan girls soccer team ended the season with a pair of tough losses Friday.
ROUND ROCK — The Rudder girls gymnastics team won a second straight district championship Thursday, edging out College Station and Round Rock …
The fifth-ranked Mumford boys basketball team has seen the score “64-63” written in permanent ink on the locker room whiteboard everyday since…