Rudder goes 2-1 in Bastrop

The Rudder volleyball team won a pair of matches at the Bastrop ISD tournament on Friday. The Lady Rangers defeated Sealy 25-13, 26-24 and Cedar Creek 25-18, 25-15 before losing to Round Rock McNeil 25-13, 18-25, 25-22.

Rudder (14-4) was led by Londyn Singleton who had 28 kills, 28 digs and five aces. She was complemented by Allison Layton (16 kills), Kimora Maxey (13 kills), Neeley Rutledge (25 digs), Reagan Aponte (69 assists, 24 digs, 13 kills, 4 aces), Gabby Baker (34 digs, 5 aces) and Charity Rayford (10 kills).