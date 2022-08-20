 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder goes 2-1 in Bastrop

  • 0

The Rudder volleyball team won a pair of matches at the Bastrop ISD tournament on Friday. The Lady Rangers defeated Sealy 25-13, 26-24 and Cedar Creek 25-18, 25-15 before losing to Round Rock McNeil 25-13, 18-25, 25-22.

Rudder (14-4) was led by Londyn Singleton who had 28 kills, 28 digs and five aces. She was complemented by Allison Layton (16 kills), Kimora Maxey (13 kills), Neeley Rutledge (25 digs), Reagan Aponte (69 assists, 24 digs, 13 kills, 4 aces), Gabby Baker (34 digs, 5 aces) and Charity Rayford (10 kills).

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rudder ranked 11th in 5A

Rudder ranked 11th in 5A

The Rudder volleyball team’s 10-1 start has it ranked 11th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 5A weekly state poll. Brenham (9-1) …

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert