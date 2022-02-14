 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder girls win at Kingwood
Rudder girls win at Kingwood

 The Rudder girls gymnastics team won the Kingwood Invitational on Monday with 104.55 points behind Savannah Hall was was the all-around winner. College Station had 104.45 points and Kingwood 98.65.

Hall won bars was second on the vault, third on the floor and fifth on beam. Other top 10 finishers were Macy Fletcher fourth bars, fifth vault, second floor, third all-around;

Ellie Crouch fourth bars, fourth floor, fifth all-around; Abbey Ricks fourth vault, seventh floor; Mabrie Chavez seventh vault, fifth floor; and Allison Pivonka 10th floor, 10th all-around.

