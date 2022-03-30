 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder girls in second, College Station third at regional gymnastics meet

  • 0

Round Rock is leading the girls gymnastics Region 2 meet after Wednesday’s compulsory routines at Rudder with the Lady Rangers in second and College Station third.

Round Rock has 114.05 points followed by Rudder (113.3), College Station (112), Kingwood (110.65) and Atascocita (108.2). The top three teams and top 10 individuals in each event advance to the state meet set for April 21-23 in Rockwall.

Rudder sophomore Savannah Hall leads the all-around competition.

The meet will conclude with optional routines beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL mandates each team must have minority offensive coach for 2022 season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert