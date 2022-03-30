Rudder girls in second, College Station third at regional gymnastics meet

Round Rock is leading the girls gymnastics Region 2 meet after Wednesday’s compulsory routines at Rudder with the Lady Rangers in second and College Station third.

Round Rock has 114.05 points followed by Rudder (113.3), College Station (112), Kingwood (110.65) and Atascocita (108.2). The top three teams and top 10 individuals in each event advance to the state meet set for April 21-23 in Rockwall.

Rudder sophomore Savannah Hall leads the all-around competition.

The meet will conclude with optional routines beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.