Rudder girls gymnastics team wins second straight district title

rudder girls gymnastics team
SPECIAL TO THE EAGLE

ROUND ROCK — The Rudder girls gymnastics team won a second straight district championship Thursday, edging out College Station and Round Rock for the title.

The Lady Rangers finished with 110.4 points followed by College Station (109.55) and Round Rock (109.35).

Rudder’s Savannah Hall won the vault and tied for first on the balance beam, second in the floor exercise and third on the uneven parallel bars to finished second in the all-around. Macy Fletcher placed second on the vault and sixth on the bars and beam to finish fourth all-around. Ellie Crouch placed fourth on the beam and sixth on the vault and floor to finish fifth all-around. Allison Pivonka finished ninth on the beam and 10th all-around, and Abbey Ricks placed fifth on the vault.

Rudder will host the regional meet on March 30-31.

