Rudder girls gymnastics team wins second straight district title

Rudder’s Savannah Hall won the vault and tied for first on the balance beam, second in the floor exercise and third on the uneven parallel bars to finished second in the all-around. Macy Fletcher placed second on the vault and sixth on the bars and beam to finish fourth all-around. Ellie Crouch placed fourth on the beam and sixth on the vault and floor to finish fifth all-around. Allison Pivonka finished ninth on the beam and 10th all-around, and Abbey Ricks placed fifth on the vault.