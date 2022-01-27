Rudder girls gymnastics team wins first optional meet of year

Savannah Hall led Rudder by winning the all-around title. She also won the balance beam, placed second on the vault and floor exercise and finished fourth on the uneven bars. Rudder’s Macy Fletcher finished fifth on the vault, sixth on the floor, 10th on the beam and seventh all-around. Ellie Crouch finished seventh on the bars, eighth on the vault and beam, ninth on the floor and eighth all-around. Mabrie Chavez also placed eighth on the floor and ninth on the beam, while Abbey Ricks finished sixth on the vault, and Meryiah Cigar was sixth on the bars.