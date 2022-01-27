Rudder girls gymnastics team wins first optional meet of year

The Rudder girls gymnastics team won its first optional meet of the season, scoring 107.5 points to hold off Highland Park (105.75) on Thursday at Rudder. College Station took third with 104.1 points.
Savannah Hall led Rudder by winning the all-around title. She also won the balance beam, placed second on the vault and floor exercise and finished fourth on the uneven bars. Rudder’s Macy Fletcher finished fifth on the vault, sixth on the floor, 10th on the beam and seventh all-around. Ellie Crouch finished seventh on the bars, eighth on the vault and beam, ninth on the floor and eighth all-around. Mabrie Chavez also placed eighth on the floor and ninth on the beam, while Abbey Ricks finished sixth on the vault, and Meryiah Cigar was sixth on the bars.
The Lady Rangers will compete at the Kingwood Klassic Invitational on Feb. 14.