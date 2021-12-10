 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder girls gymnastics team places second at home meet
0 comments

Rudder girls gymnastics team places second at home meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rudder girls gymnastics team finished second at its seven-team Rudder Invitational compulsory meet Friday. Round Rock won with 115.6 points followed by Rudder at 113.5 and College Station at 109.85.

Rudder’s Savannah Hall won the girls all-around title along with placing second on the balance beam and floor exercise and fourth on the vault. Rudder’s Macy Fletcher won the beam and placed sixth on the floor and ninth on the uneven parallel bars to finish third in the all-around. Ellie Crouch placed third on the bars, eighth on the vault, ninth on the floor and fifth in the all-around. Meryiah Cigar finished eighth on the bars and 10th in the all-around, and Abbey Ricks finished 10th on the vault for the Lady Rangers.

Rudder is off for the holiday break and will return to action in a home meet on Jan. 28.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert