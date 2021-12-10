Rudder girls gymnastics team places second at home meet

Rudder’s Savannah Hall won the girls all-around title along with placing second on the balance beam and floor exercise and fourth on the vault. Rudder’s Macy Fletcher won the beam and placed sixth on the floor and ninth on the uneven parallel bars to finish third in the all-around. Ellie Crouch placed third on the bars, eighth on the vault, ninth on the floor and fifth in the all-around. Meryiah Cigar finished eighth on the bars and 10th in the all-around, and Abbey Ricks finished 10th on the vault for the Lady Rangers.