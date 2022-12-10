Rudder girls gymnastics team places fourth at Key City Invitational

San Angelo won the team title with 118.2 points followed by Rockwall Heath (115.65), Boswell (115.45) and Rudder, which set a school record for compulsory score at 115.0.

Rudder’s Macy Fletcher placed fifth on the uneven parallel bars and balance beam, seventh in the floor exercise and sixth in the all-around. Savannah Hall placed second on the balance beam and fifth on the floor to finish eighth in the all-around, and Meryiah Cigar finished fifth on the vault.