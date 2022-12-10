 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder girls gymnastics team places fourth at Key City Invitational

  • 0

ABILENE — The Rudder girls gymnastics team finished fourth at the nine-team Key City Invitational on Friday.

San Angelo won the team title with 118.2 points followed by Rockwall Heath (115.65), Boswell (115.45) and Rudder, which set a school record for compulsory score at 115.0.

Rudder’s Macy Fletcher placed fifth on the uneven parallel bars and balance beam, seventh in the floor exercise and sixth in the all-around. Savannah Hall placed second on the balance beam and fifth on the floor to finish eighth in the all-around, and Meryiah Cigar finished fifth on the vault.

Rudder is off for the holiday break and will resume its season with its first optional meet at home on Jan. 26.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert