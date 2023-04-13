The Rudder girls gymnastics team closed strong in Thursday’s optionals to win the Region I championship at The Armory.

The Lady Rangers, who trailed Round Rock after Wednesday’s compulsories, scored 111.40 points in optionals for a two-day total of 227.3. Round Rock finished with 225.05 to claim the region’s last berth to the state tournament. College Station placed fourth at 213.15.

Rudder’s surge was led by Savannah Hall and Macy Fletcher, who finished 1-2 in all-around. Hall won the floor exercise with scores of 9.95 and 9.9. She also won the vault (9.95-9.7—19.65) and balance beam (9.7-9.8—19.5) and tied for second on the uneven bars. Fletcher finished second on the vault and balance beam.

A&M Consolidated’s Avri Ramos won the uneven bars with scores of 9.65 and 9.8, placed second on floor exercise and finished third on the vault. She finished fourth in the all-around with 36.8 points, trailing Hall (38.5), Fletcher (37.2) and Round Rock’s Gabriela Nagy (37.1).

The top 10 finishers in each event advance to state, which will be later this month at A&M Consolidated.

Kingwood won the boys division with 326.7 points. Rudder was second at 294.5 and Round Rock third (290.1).

Elijah Acosta led the Ranger boys team by finishing ninth all-around with 81.5 points. He was third on the floor exercise (9.4-8.8–18.2), sixth on the vault (9.4-9.0–18.4) and seventh on the horizontal bar (8.8-6.7–15.5).

Region I Gymnastics Meet

Wednesday-Thursday at Rudder’s The Armory.

BOYS

Final team standings

(compulsory scores listed first)

1. Kingwood 170.50-156.20–326.7; 2. Rudder 156.00-138.50–294.5; 3. Round Rock 155.30-134.80–290.1

GIRLS

Final team standings

1. Rudder 115.90-111.40–227.3; 2. Round Rock 116.10-108.95–225.05; 3. Kingwood 113.95-106.65–220.6; 4. College Station 110.60-102.55–213.15