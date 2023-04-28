Even a malfunctioning set of speakers wasn’t enough to stop the Rudder girls gymnastics team during the floor exercise Friday at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym.

After a rough outing on the balance beam, the Lady Rangers rebounded on the floor to end the first day of the state gymnastics meet at on a high note as they scored a 29.200 in the event.

Following floor, the Lady Rangers ended the meet on the vault where they put up a score of 28.350. Rudder ended the first day of competition in 11th place with a team score of 114.250.

“I actually think they did really well today,” Rudder girls gymnastics coach Cali Currie said. “The nerves got the best of us on balance beam, but other than that we were hitting our routines. We just had too many mistakes on beam to keep up with the top teams. There’s always tomorrow to catch back up. It’s not exactly where we wanted to be, but the good thing is we have optional competition which is hopefully going to be stronger than today.”

Savannah Hall led Rudder’s resurgence on the floor with a 9.875, which was the fourth highest score in the event. Teammate Macy Fletcher competed on floor right before Hall and scored a 9.750 to for 17th with six other gymnasts. Allison Pivonka added the ever-important third and final score as she laid down a 9.575 to help the Lady Rangers tie for the sixth in the event.

Heath leads the girls team standings at 118.025 followed by San Angelo Central (117.950) and Rockwall (117.625). The optionals are set for 10 a.m. Saturday with the top six teams and top 10 individuals in each event earning medals.

“Floor and vault are what we call our fun events,” Currie said. “Bars and beams tend to be our more stressful events, so the fact that we got our two stressful events out of the way first, we can really just kind of relax. I just told them we have to refocus and enjoy the rest of the meet. We can’t do anything about the mistakes that we made other than just do better tomorrow.”

Floor also was a bright spot for Consol’s Avri Ramos, who was competing as an individual. Ramos put together a 9.825 score on floor which tied her for sixth with L.D. Bell’s Amari Nora and Rockwall’s Lilly Faraci.

Ramos is currently 21st in the all-around with a score of 38.450 after the first day of competition. Rudder’s Fletcher is tied for 18th with El Paso Eastwood’s Karina Granado at 38.525. Hall is not far behind with a 38.075 for 24th.

College Station’s Alyssa Fowler and Emily Thompson also are competing as individuals. Fowler is 36th in the all-around at 37.800, while Thompson is 47th at 36.900.

On the boys side, Rudder finished the first day of competition in 11th place with a team score of 160.150. Individually, Elijah Acosta led the charge for the Rangers as he put up a score of 42.800 over five of six possible events.

His best event of the day came on the floor as Acosta is tied for 10th with four other gymnasts at 9.650. Rudder’s Asher Rice scored a 9.500 on the parallel bars for a 10th-place tie with Abilene Cooper’s Tristan Reyna and Lakeview Centennial’s Angel Campos.

Rockwall leads in the team standings for the boys with 175.950 points followed by Saginaw (174.800) and Highland Park (174.650).

The Rangers will conclude the boys state meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Gym with the optionals.