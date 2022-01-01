 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder girls basketball team wins district road game at Magnolia
0 comments

Rudder girls basketball team wins district road game at Magnolia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAGNOLIA — Rakia Lee scored 16 points and the Lady Rangers rallied in the fourth quarter for a 42-39 victory at Magnolia on Friday in District 19-5A girls basketball play. Magnolia led by a point heading into the final period, but Rudder outscored the Lady Bulldogs 13-9 down the stretch for the victory.

Rudder 42, Magnolia 39

RUDDER — Rakia Lee 16, Brooklynn Person 2, Alaina Hill 6, Asani McGee 6, Cameron Richards 3, Aalaya Jones 3.

MAGNOLIA — Taylor Kathmann 3, T. Perugini 9, Emily Boone 3, B. Bothkin 8, Emma Rowan 16.

Rudder 13 4 12 13 — 42

Magnolia 12 14 4 9 — 39

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert