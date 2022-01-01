Rudder girls basketball team wins district road game at Magnolia

MAGNOLIA — Rakia Lee scored 16 points and the Lady Rangers rallied in the fourth quarter for a 42-39 victory at Magnolia on Friday in District 19-5A girls basketball play. Magnolia led by a point heading into the final period, but Rudder outscored the Lady Bulldogs 13-9 down the stretch for the victory.
Rudder 42, Magnolia 39
RUDDER — Rakia Lee 16, Brooklynn Person 2, Alaina Hill 6, Asani McGee 6, Cameron Richards 3, Aalaya Jones 3.
MAGNOLIA — Taylor Kathmann 3, T. Perugini 9, Emily Boone 3, B. Bothkin 8, Emma Rowan 16.
Rudder 13 4 12 13 — 42
Magnolia 12 14 4 9 — 39
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!