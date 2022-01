Rudder girls basketball team wins 19-5A game at Katy Jordan

KATY — Rudder’s Asani McGee scored 16 points, and Cameron Richards and Rakia Lee each had 10 to lead the Lady Rangers past Katy Jordan 57-49 on Friday in District 19-5A girls basketball play. Rudder (10-12, 6-4) will host College Station at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Armory. Abby Taylor led Katy Jordan (12-11, 1-8) with 19 points.