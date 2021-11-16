Rudder girls basketball team slides by Bryan 54-51

The Lady Rangers tied the game at 47 and exchanged scores with Bryan until Alaina Hill’s layup gave them the lead for good at 52-51. Hill later scored on a putback for a 54-51 lead and forced Bryan to take a timeout with 31 seconds left. The Lady Vikings had a few more opportunities to score, but the Lady Rangers held on for the win.

“We have a tough group,” said Bryan head coach Chris Jones, whose starting lineup is all underclassmen. “[Rudder] came out with some pressure that we aren’t ready for. It’s hard to simulate that in practice if you don’t play that way yourself, so they got after us really good. It took us awhile to settle down, and once we settled down, we got ourselves back in the game.”

The Lady Rangers opened the game on a 13-2 run as a trio of veterans, including Lee, Asani McGee and Cameron Richards, scored four baskets off turnovers and offensive rebounds. The Lady Rangers later used a respectable performance at the free-throw line (5 of 11) and two 3-pointers from Lee and Richards to lead 21-14 after one quarter.

“It sets the tone,” Calhoun said of Rudder’s hot start. “It’s very crucial, but [Bryan] is balanced. You have to start strong, and you have to finish even stronger.”