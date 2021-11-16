Rudder girls basketball team slides by Bryan 54-51

The Rudder girls basketball team might have a new head coach, but the Lady Rangers’ signature pressure defense is alive and well.
Rudder dominated the first quarter and weathered a late comeback attempt by Bryan for a 54-51 victory in nonconference play Tuesday night at Viking Gym.
“We still have a lot to work on, but they’re listening, and they’re trying their best to apply,” Rudder head coach Karla Calhoun said. “Every now and then we’re human. We have to bring it back in tune, but I can’t be more proud of them. They kept their composure, and we’re on the right track.”
It’s Calhoun’s first season at Rudder (3-4) after longtime head coach John Shelton retired during the offseason. Calhoun, formerly Gilbert, played center at A&M Consolidated and Texas A&M and served as an assistant coach at College Station last season.
Her third win as a head coach didn’t come until a thrilling fourth quarter that featured two ties and five lead changes as the Lady Vikings (0-3) tried to rally in front of a large home crowd.
Bryan’s Carmella Jones got the Lady Vikings within one point at 43-42 with a putback basket, but Rudder answered with a three-point play from senior Rakia Lee. Jones had another putback, then three straight free throws from Taler Thornton and Camary Jackson gave Bryan its first lead at 47-46.
The Lady Rangers tied the game at 47 and exchanged scores with Bryan until Alaina Hill’s layup gave them the lead for good at 52-51. Hill later scored on a putback for a 54-51 lead and forced Bryan to take a timeout with 31 seconds left. The Lady Vikings had a few more opportunities to score, but the Lady Rangers held on for the win.
“We have a tough group,” said Bryan head coach Chris Jones, whose starting lineup is all underclassmen. “[Rudder] came out with some pressure that we aren’t ready for. It’s hard to simulate that in practice if you don’t play that way yourself, so they got after us really good. It took us awhile to settle down, and once we settled down, we got ourselves back in the game.”
The Lady Rangers opened the game on a 13-2 run as a trio of veterans, including Lee, Asani McGee and Cameron Richards, scored four baskets off turnovers and offensive rebounds. The Lady Rangers later used a respectable performance at the free-throw line (5 of 11) and two 3-pointers from Lee and Richards to lead 21-14 after one quarter.
“It sets the tone,” Calhoun said of Rudder’s hot start. “It’s very crucial, but [Bryan] is balanced. You have to start strong, and you have to finish even stronger.”
Rudder opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run highlight by Lee’s layup on a McGee assist. The Lady Vikings answered with their best stretch of the game — a 9-0 run as they took control of the boards and got within one point at 29-28 on back-to-back baskets from Thornton. Rudder took a 30-28 lead into halftime with a free throw from Hill with 1:09 left in the quarter.
“We have a young team that hasn’t been in a lot of games like that,” Jones said, “and they came out and I think they showed who they really are. ... My hats off to Rudder ... a great team, great defensive pressure.”
The Lady Vikings tied the game in the third quarter on two more free throws from Thornton, who finished with a game-high 27 points. But the Lady Rangers ended the quarter on an 8-5 run for a 43-40 lead, getting a 3-pointer each from Lee and Richards and two free throws from McGee during the run.
“I just [tell them] we have to be tough,” Calhoun said. “No matter if it’s the refs you don’t like, if it’s missing the shots or the free throws, you have to overcome it.”
Rudder 54, Bryan 51
RUDDER (3-4) — Rakia Lee 26, Cameron Richards 13, Asani McGee 8, Alaina Hill 7.
BRYAN (0-3) — Taler Thornton 27, Christionna Ellis 9, Madison Wells 4, Carmella Jones 4, Ka’lanndrea Gooden 2, Janasja Gafford 2, Alexis Burton 2, Camary Jackson 1.
Rudder;21;9;13;11;--;54
Bryan;14;14;12;11;--;51