Rudder girls basketball team rallies past Magnolia West

Rakia Lee scored 24 points, and Asani McGee had 18 to help the Rudder girls basketball team comeback to beat Magnolia West on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory. Trailing 44-38 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Rangers outscored the Lady Mustangs 24-9 to earn the victory. Rudder will open play in the Aggieland Invitational on Monday.