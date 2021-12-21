 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
Rudder girls basketball team rallies past Magnolia West
0 comments

Rudder girls basketball team rallies past Magnolia West

  • 0

Rakia Lee scored 24 points, and Asani McGee had 18 to help the Rudder girls basketball team comeback to beat Magnolia West on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory. Trailing 44-38 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Rangers outscored the Lady Mustangs 24-9 to earn the victory. Rudder will open play in the Aggieland Invitational on Monday.

Rudder 62, Magnolia West 53

MAGNOLIA WEST — Faith Matocha 2, Faith Ebel 6, Megan Donnelly 27, Cloie Jansky 18.

RUDDER — Rakia Lee 24, Brooklynn Person 17, Asani McGee 18, Cameron Richards 3.

Magnolia West 16 18 10 9 — 53

Rudder 13 17 8 24 — 62

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert