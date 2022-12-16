Rudder girls basketball team rallies but falls at Brenham 51-44

BRENHAM — The Rudder girls basketball team tried to rally in the second half but fell to Brenham 51-44 on Friday in District 21-5A play.
Alaina Hill and Paris Mitchell each scored 12 points for Rudder (2-11, 0-3), which outscored Brenham 31-29 in the second half.
Arianah Lewis scored 21 points to lead the Cubettes (11-8, 2-1).
Brenham 51, Rudder 44
RUDDER (2-11, 0-3) — Antonaja Doughty 2, Alaina Hill 12, Paris Mitchell 12, T’yana Smith 3, K. Maxey 2, Brandi Turner 4, Ariel Daniels 2, Aalaya Jones 7.
BRENHAM (11-8, 2-1) — Ka’Mya Stringfellow 5, Yazmine Gaines 8, Nicole Tarver 1, Arianah Lewis 21, Antyiahna Lang 1, Jalayla Hancock 2, Jayde Powell 7, Malyiah Ausby 6.
Rudder 8 5 14 17 — 44
Brenham 9 13 12 17 — 51