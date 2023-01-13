Rudder girls basketball team pushes district-leading Lake Creek in 48-43 loss

The Rudder girls basketball team gave District 21-5A leaders a battle Friday night at The Armory, falling 48-43.
Alaina Hill scored 14 points for the Lady Rangers (4-18, 1-6), and Aalaya Jones had 11. Rudder kept pace with Lake Creek (18-7, 7-0) in the first half, trailing 25-21 at halftime. Lake Creek built its lead to 38-28 heading into the final quarter and had to hold on to maintain its undefeated run in 21-5A.
Mak Golden led Lake Creek with 13 points, and Corie Clark had nine.
Montgomery Lake Creek 48, Rudder 43
LAKE CREEK (18-7, 7-0) — Ivy Baker 3, Romy Gross 4, Corie Clark 9, Chaney Spencer 8, Emily Hight 8, Madi Wells 3, Mak Golden 13.
RUDDER (4-18, 1-6) — Alaina Hill 14, Paris Mitchell 3, T’yana Smith 4, K. Maxey 7, Brandi Turner 5, Aalaya Jones 11.
Lake Creek 11 14 13 10 — 48
Rudder 8 13 7 15 — 43