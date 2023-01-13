 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder girls basketball team pushes district-leading Lake Creek in 48-43 loss

  • 0

The Rudder girls basketball team gave District 21-5A leaders a battle Friday night at The Armory, falling 48-43.

Alaina Hill scored 14 points for the Lady Rangers (4-18, 1-6), and Aalaya Jones had 11. Rudder kept pace with Lake Creek (18-7, 7-0) in the first half, trailing 25-21 at halftime. Lake Creek built its lead to 38-28 heading into the final quarter and had to hold on to maintain its undefeated run in 21-5A.

Mak Golden led Lake Creek with 13 points, and Corie Clark had nine.

Montgomery Lake Creek 48, Rudder 43

LAKE CREEK (18-7, 7-0) — Ivy Baker 3, Romy Gross 4, Corie Clark 9, Chaney Spencer 8, Emily Hight 8, Madi Wells 3, Mak Golden 13.

RUDDER (4-18, 1-6) — Alaina Hill 14, Paris Mitchell 3, T’yana Smith 4, K. Maxey 7, Brandi Turner 5, Aalaya Jones 11.

People are also reading…

Lake Creek 11 14 13 10 — 48

Rudder         8 13   7 15 — 43

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert