Rudder girls basketball team pushes district-leading Lake Creek in 48-43 loss

Alaina Hill scored 14 points for the Lady Rangers (4-18, 1-6), and Aalaya Jones had 11. Rudder kept pace with Lake Creek (18-7, 7-0) in the first half, trailing 25-21 at halftime. Lake Creek built its lead to 38-28 heading into the final quarter and had to hold on to maintain its undefeated run in 21-5A.