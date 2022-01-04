Rudder girls basketball team falls to Waller 46-42 in 19-5A play

The Lady Bulldogs led 42-35 with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter, but Rudder rallied to tie the game at 42 with 1:54 remaining on a fast-break layup from Asani McGee, who led the Lady Rangers with 12 points.

Rudder missed a pair of potential go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute. A stolen pass in the final 10 seconds and two made free-throws gave Waller an insurmountable four-point lead with 1.4 seconds left.

“I think we weren’t fully being ourselves,” Calhoun said. “A lot of times we were stagnant and just standing there instead of doing what we do best and that’s move.”

The Rangers moved well in the first half, especially on defense.

Rudder forced turnovers on seven-straight Waller possessions in the first quarter but couldn’t convert the miscues into points on the other end as the teams finished the opening period tied at 10.

The Lady Rangers began capitalizing on Waller’s turnovers in the second quarter. Rudder forced turnovers on nine of Waller’s first 11 possessions and mixed in layups and free throws to take a 23-12 lead with 3:00 left in the first half. Brooklyn Person proved to be strong off the bench for Rudder, scoring eight points.