Rudder girls basketball team falls to Waller 46-42 in 19-5A play

The Rudder girls basketball team had the chances, but the Lady Rangers couldn’t get the shots to fall in a 46-42 loss to Waller in District 19-5A action Tuesday night at The Armory.
Rudder (9-10, 5-2) finished the night just 25% shooting from the field, a frustrating figure considering the Lady Rangers forced 34 turnovers after running a relentless man-to-man defense for all four quarters.
Kailyn Peters, who scored a game-high 23 points, made a layup with 1:04 left to give Waller a 44-42 lead, and the Lady Bulldogs were able to hang on by forcing more missed shots and a turnover with less than 10 seconds to play.
“A lot of times the ball just doesn’t roll the way you want it to, but at the end of the day, it’s about what you do with it, and that’s one thing we need to get better with,” Rudder head coach Karla Calhoun said. “That’s taking care of the ball, taking care of priorities. We’ll just have to continue to grow in that area.”
Rudder led at halftime 25-19, but Waller (14-9, 4-3) began taking better care of the ball in the second half, which made a difference as Rudder continued to struggle shooting. The Lady Rangers made only 17.6% from the field in the second half.
Rudder pulled ahead 29-23 with 4:32 left in the third quarter after a three-point play from Rakia Lee, but Waller responded with a 10-0 run to take its first lead of the night.
The Lady Bulldogs led 42-35 with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter, but Rudder rallied to tie the game at 42 with 1:54 remaining on a fast-break layup from Asani McGee, who led the Lady Rangers with 12 points.
Rudder missed a pair of potential go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute. A stolen pass in the final 10 seconds and two made free-throws gave Waller an insurmountable four-point lead with 1.4 seconds left.
“I think we weren’t fully being ourselves,” Calhoun said. “A lot of times we were stagnant and just standing there instead of doing what we do best and that’s move.”
The Rangers moved well in the first half, especially on defense.
Rudder forced turnovers on seven-straight Waller possessions in the first quarter but couldn’t convert the miscues into points on the other end as the teams finished the opening period tied at 10.
The Lady Rangers began capitalizing on Waller’s turnovers in the second quarter. Rudder forced turnovers on nine of Waller’s first 11 possessions and mixed in layups and free throws to take a 23-12 lead with 3:00 left in the first half. Brooklyn Person proved to be strong off the bench for Rudder, scoring eight points.
Tuesday’s loss dropped Rudder into third place in the district standings. The Lady Rangers look to get back into a tie for second with A&M Consolidated, which beat Katy Paetow 62-32 on Tuesday, when they travel to face the Lady Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Gym to wrap up the first round of district play.
“I’m hoping that they learn not to dwell on your loss, but have a chip on your shoulder and figure out how to do something about it,” Calhoun said.
Waller 46, Rudder 42
WALLER (14-9, 4-3) — Kailyn Peters 23, Jissel Napoles 10, Egypt Shorter-Chambers 7, Regina Root 4, Ctarlet Woodson 2.
RUDDER (9-10, 5-2) — Asani McGee 12, Rakia Lee 9, Brooklyn Person 8, Paris Mitchell 5, Alaina Hill 4, Ty’ara Webber 2.
Waller;10;9;14;13;—;46
Rudder;10;15;7;10;—;42
Next: Rudder at A&M Consolidated, 6:30 p.m. Friday