KILLEEN -- The Rudder girls basketball team fell to Killeen 55-39 on the road in non-district play on Monday.

The Lady Rangers were led by Rakie Lee, who had 23 points, followed by Darriah Chatham (7) and Cameron Richards (3). Tyanna Simpson led Killeen with 23 points, and Kailan Hatten and Arianna Jennings had nine points each.