Rudder girls basketball team falls just short at Brenham
BRENHAM — The Rudder girls basketball team pushed Brenham with a late comeback attempt, but the Cubettes held on for a 46-45 victory in District 19-5A play Tuesday. Rakia Lee led Rudder with 19 points, while Alaina Hill and Asani McGee each had eight.

Brenham 46, Rudder 45

RUDDER — Rakia Lee 19, Alaina Hill 8, Asani McGee 8, Tyara Webber 2, Cameron Richards 3, Mia Dorsey 4, Paris Mitchell 1.

BRENHAM — K. Stringfellow 4, H. Scheel 12, A. Lewis 23, M. Ausby 3, J. Lowery 1.

Rudder 9 8 13 15 —45

Brenham 6 13 16 11 — 46

