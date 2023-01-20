Rudder girls basketball team drops district game on road

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder girls basketball team lost to Magnolia 42-33 on Friday night in District 21-5A play.
T’yana Smith led the Lady Rangers (4-20, 1-8) with 10 points, while Paris Mitchell and Aalaya Jones each had seven.
Magnolia won for the first time this season, improving to 1-17 overall and 1-8 in district.
Magnolia 42, Rudder 33
RUDDER (4-20, 1-8) — Alaina Hill 4, Tyasia Chambers 2, Paris Mitchell 7, T’yana Smith 10, Brandi Turner 1, Aalaya Jones 7, Kimora Maxey 2.
MAGNOLIA (1-17, 1-8) — Nobles 8, Vance 7, Ebel 3, Burg 10, Adame 2, Jones 6, Jansley 7.
Rudder 11 1 9 12 — 33
Magnolia 7 15 9 11 — 42