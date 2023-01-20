 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder girls basketball team drops district game on road

  • 0

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder girls basketball team lost to Magnolia 42-33 on Friday night in District 21-5A play.

T’yana Smith led the Lady Rangers (4-20, 1-8) with 10 points, while Paris Mitchell and Aalaya Jones each had seven.

Magnolia won for the first time this season, improving to 1-17 overall and 1-8 in district.

Magnolia 42, Rudder 33

RUDDER (4-20, 1-8) — Alaina Hill 4, Tyasia Chambers 2, Paris Mitchell 7, T’yana Smith 10, Brandi Turner 1, Aalaya Jones 7, Kimora Maxey 2.

MAGNOLIA (1-17, 1-8) — Nobles 8, Vance 7, Ebel 3, Burg 10, Adame 2, Jones 6, Jansley 7.

Rudder    11   1 9 12 — 33

Magnolia   7 15 9 11 — 42

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky Preview: Buzz Williams

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert