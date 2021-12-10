 Skip to main content
Rudder girls basketball team defeats Katy Jordan in 19-5A
Rudder girls basketball team defeats Katy Jordan in 19-5A

Asani McGee scored 19 points, and Rakia Lee had 15 to lead the Rudder girls basketball team past Katy Jordan 57-37 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

Rudder 57, Katy Jordan 37

JORDAN — A. Taylor 8, A. Hakimzadeh 2, A. Daly 3, E. Hawthorne 8, A. Gundry 3, K. Sanchez 110, C. Suber 3.

RUDDER — Rakia Lee 15, B. Person, Alaina Hill 7, Asani McGee 19, Cameron Richards 6, Paris Mitchell 4.

Jordan 4 13 12 8 — 37

Rudder 14 11 15 16 — 57

