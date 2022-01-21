Rudder girls basketball team cruises past Katy Paetow

Rakia Lee scored 23 points, and Brooklynn Person had 11 to help lead the Rudder girls basketball team past Katy Paetow 59-40 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory. Alaina Hill also scored 10 points for the Lady Rangers (11-13, 7-5), who remained in third place in the district standings with the victory. Paetow fell to 12-13 overall and 4-7 in district.