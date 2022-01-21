 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder girls basketball team cruises past Katy Paetow
Rakia Lee scored 23 points, and Brooklynn Person had 11 to help lead the Rudder girls basketball team past Katy Paetow 59-40 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory. Alaina Hill also scored 10 points for the Lady Rangers (11-13, 7-5), who remained in third place in the district standings with the victory. Paetow fell to 12-13 overall and 4-7 in district.

Rudder 59, Katy Paetow 40

PAETOW (12-13, 4-7) — L. Johnson 4, T. Murray 7, G. Barnes 4, L. Lagat 4, A. Onaleye 3, T. Hite 8, K. Moton 2, J. Kua 6.

RUDDER (11-13, 7-5) — Rakia Lee 23, Brooklynn Person 11, Alaina Hill 10, Asani McGee 8, Tyara Webber 1, Cameron Richards 2, Paris Mitchell 2.

Katy Paetow 6 9 11 14 — 40

Rudder 16 12 19 12 — 59

