Rudder girls basketball team cruises past Katy Paetow

Rakia Lee scored 23 points, and Brooklynn Person had 11 to help lead the Rudder girls basketball team past Katy Paetow 59-40 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory. Alaina Hill also scored 10 points for the Lady Rangers (11-13, 7-5), who remained in third place in the district standings with the victory. Paetow fell to 12-13 overall and 4-7 in district.
Rudder 59, Katy Paetow 40
PAETOW (12-13, 4-7) — L. Johnson 4, T. Murray 7, G. Barnes 4, L. Lagat 4, A. Onaleye 3, T. Hite 8, K. Moton 2, J. Kua 6.
RUDDER (11-13, 7-5) — Rakia Lee 23, Brooklynn Person 11, Alaina Hill 10, Asani McGee 8, Tyara Webber 1, Cameron Richards 2, Paris Mitchell 2.
Katy Paetow 6 9 11 14 — 40
Rudder 16 12 19 12 — 59