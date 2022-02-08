Rudder girls basketball team clinches playoff spot; Rudder boys lose by a bucket

Rakia Lee scored 18 points for Rudder (13-14, 9-6) which is tied with Magnolia West (13-14, 9-6) for third place with one game left in the regular season. Waller (17-15, 7-8) was led by Kailyn Peters who had 24 points. Rudder will play host to second-place A&M Consolidated (19-9, 12-3) on Tuesday night.