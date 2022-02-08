 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder girls basketball team clinches playoff spot; Rudder boys lose by a bucket
Rudder girls basketball team clinches playoff spot; Rudder boys lose by a bucket

WALLER – The Rudder girls basketball team defeated the Waller Lady Bulldogs 55-53 on Monday night to clinch a playoff spot in 19-5A.

Rakia Lee scored 18 points for Rudder (13-14, 9-6) which is tied with Magnolia West (13-14, 9-6) for third place with one game left in the regular season. Waller (17-15, 7-8) was led by Kailyn Peters who had 24 points. Rudder will play host to second-place A&M Consolidated (19-9, 12-3) on Tuesday night.

Rudder 55, Waller 53

RUDDER (13-14, 9-6 in 19-5A) – Rakia Lee 18, Brooklynn Person 7, Alaina Hill 8, Asani McGee 9, Tyara Webber 4, Cameron Richards 6

WALLER (17-15, 7-8) — Jissel Napoles 5, Ariana Singleton 2, Matthews 6, Celeste Singleton 2, Nyanath-Regina Ruot 6, Kailyn Peters 24

Rudder 16 14 10 15 — 55

Waller 11 12 14 16 — 53

Rudder boys fall to Waller: The Waller boys basketball team grabbed a 57-55 victory over the Rudder Rangers in District 19-5A play Monday night at The Armory.

Landon Heslip had 17 points for Rudder (14-12, 4-7) and Ethan Meaux added 13. Waller (2-23, 1-12) was led by Ryan Bolton’s 19 points.

WALLER- Ryan Bolton 19, Christian Wood 14, Kenneth Watson 13, Efrem Del Rosario 5, Braden Lee 2, Brandon Stewart 2 Cody LeBlanc 2

RUDDER - Landon Heslip 17, Ethan Meaux 13, Zach Williams 9, Kevin Holmes 8, CJ Nash 4, Daniel Price 2, Ryan Campbell 2

