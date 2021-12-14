Rudder girls basketball team beats Katy Paetow

KATY – Asani McGee scored 15 points to lead the Rudder girls basketball team to a 57-29 District 19-5A victory over the Katy Paetow Lady Panthers on Monday night.
Alaina Hill added 11 points for the Lady Rangers (5-7, 3-1) won their second straight Rakia Lee chipped in with eight points and Brooklynn Person seven.
RUDDER (5-7, 3-1 in 19-5A) — Rakia Lee 8, Asani McGee 15, Alaina Hill 11, Brooklynn Person 7, Cameron Richards 3; Mia Dorsey 2; Paris Mitchell 3, Aalaya Jones 4
PAETOW (8-9, 1-2) – Laynie Wierzbicki 2, Lauren Johnson 3, Tianna Murray 7, Lyne Lagat 6, Tiara Hite 11, Jaleesa Kua 2
Rudder 14 14 10 19 – 57
Paetow 9 8 6 6 – 29
