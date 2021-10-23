 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder drops five-setter at Waller in 19-5A volleyball action
0 comments

Rudder drops five-setter at Waller in 19-5A volleyball action

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WALLER — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Waller 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 25-16, 15-13 in District 19-5A play Friday.

Asani McGee had 13 kills and seven blocks for Rudder (25-15, 6-9), while Neeley Rutledge had eight kills and 18 digs. Reagan Aponte had eight kills, 16 digs and 31 assists, and Gabby Baker had 25 digs.

Rudder JV improved to 16-17 with a 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 victory, and Rudder’s freshman team improved to 7-17 with a 15-25, 25-20, 25-12 victory. Rudder freshman Green won 25-23, 25-12 to improve to 6-11.

The Lady Rangers will host A&M Consolidated on Tuesday for Senior Night at The Armory.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert