Rudder drops five-setter at Waller in 19-5A volleyball action

WALLER — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Waller 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 25-16, 15-13 in District 19-5A play Friday.

Asani McGee had 13 kills and seven blocks for Rudder (25-15, 6-9), while Neeley Rutledge had eight kills and 18 digs. Reagan Aponte had eight kills, 16 digs and 31 assists, and Gabby Baker had 25 digs.

Rudder JV improved to 16-17 with a 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 victory, and Rudder’s freshman team improved to 7-17 with a 15-25, 25-20, 25-12 victory. Rudder freshman Green won 25-23, 25-12 to improve to 6-11.

The Lady Rangers will host A&M Consolidated on Tuesday for Senior Night at The Armory.