Rudder, College Station girls gymnastics teams advance to state

Round Rock won the team title with 224.55 points followed by Rudder (222.95) and College Station (219.5). The top three teams and top 10 individuals in each event qualify for the state meet set for April 21-23 in Rockwall.

Rudder’s Macy Fletcher won the girls all-around title after finishing fourth on the uneven parallel bars and balance beam, fifth on the floor exercise and seventh on the vault. Teammate Savannah Hall took second in the all-around after tying for first on the beam and placing second on the vault and bars. Ellie Crouch tied for first on the beam and finished eighth on the bars and 10th on the vault, and Abbey Ricks placed seventh on the floor and eighth on the vault.