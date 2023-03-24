Rudder senior Macy Fletcher won the vault, placed second on the uneven parallel bars and tied for seventh on the floor exercise to finish third in the all-around. Savannah Hall finished third on the vault and floor, tied for eighth on the bars and placed ninth on the balance beam to finish fourth all-around. Senior Ellie Crouch finished eighth on the vault and bars, ninth on the floor and fifth in the all-around. And sophomore Ally Pivonka tied for seventh on the beam and tied for ninth on the vault to place sixth all-around for Rudder.