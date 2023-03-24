ROUND ROCK — Rudder, College Station and A&M Consolidated earned berths to regionals Friday a the Region 2 district girls gymnastics meet.
Round Rock won the team title with 112.3 points followed by Rudder (109.25), College Station (98.2) and Consol (91.95).
Rudder senior Macy Fletcher won the vault, placed second on the uneven parallel bars and tied for seventh on the floor exercise to finish third in the all-around. Savannah Hall finished third on the vault and floor, tied for eighth on the bars and placed ninth on the balance beam to finish fourth all-around. Senior Ellie Crouch finished eighth on the vault and bars, ninth on the floor and fifth in the all-around. And sophomore Ally Pivonka tied for seventh on the beam and tied for ninth on the vault to place sixth all-around for Rudder.
College Station’s Leslie Lehrmann finished seventh in the all-around and teammate Emily Thompson was 11th.
People are also reading…
Consol freshman Avri Ramos won the bars and the all-around titles. Teammate Chloe Wingfield also finished 10th in the all-around.
Rudder will host the regional meet on April 12-13.