Rudder boys win Madisonville tourney

rudder pik

Rudder senior Landon Heslip shoots the ball against Lufkin on Tuesday.

 LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE

 The Rudder Rangers won the Madisonville tournament by beating the host Mustangs 60-51.

Landon Heslip led the way for the Rangers (8-1) with 22 points. Kevin Holmes added 16. Jyrin Burns had 12 points for Madisonville (5-1) and Tristan Whaley 10.

Holmes, Heslip and Kentun King made the all-tournament team. Rudder will be at Temple at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rudder 60, Madisonville 51

Madisonville tournament

RUDDER (8-1) – Landon Heslip 22, Kevin Holmes 16, Daniel Price 8, Kentun King 6, Jaquise Martin 6, Randon Cooks 2.

MADISONVILLE (5-1) – Jyrin Burns 12, Tristan Whaley 10, Anguam Morning 8, Jeremiah Burns 8, Lorenzo Johnson 5, Travis York 2, Cyrus Byrd 2, Kareem Simpson 2, Xzavier Whaley 1

Rudder;14;23;10;13;–;60

Madisonville;14;10;16;11;–;51

— Eagle staff report

