Rudder boys win Madisonville tourney

The Rudder Rangers won the Madisonville tournament by beating the host Mustangs 60-51.
Landon Heslip led the way for the Rangers (8-1) with 22 points. Kevin Holmes added 16. Jyrin Burns had 12 points for Madisonville (5-1) and Tristan Whaley 10.
Holmes, Heslip and Kentun King made the all-tournament team. Rudder will be at Temple at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rudder 60, Madisonville 51
Madisonville tournament
RUDDER (8-1) – Landon Heslip 22, Kevin Holmes 16, Daniel Price 8, Kentun King 6, Jaquise Martin 6, Randon Cooks 2.
MADISONVILLE (5-1) – Jyrin Burns 12, Tristan Whaley 10, Anguam Morning 8, Jeremiah Burns 8, Lorenzo Johnson 5, Travis York 2, Cyrus Byrd 2, Kareem Simpson 2, Xzavier Whaley 1
Rudder;14;23;10;13;–;60
Madisonville;14;10;16;11;–;51
— Eagle staff report