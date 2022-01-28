 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder boys nipped by Magnolia West 74-72
0 Comments

Rudder boys nipped by Magnolia West 74-72

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rudder boys basketball team lost to Magnolia West 74-72 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory. CJ Nash scored 24 points, and Kevin Holmes had 17 for the Rangers (13-11, 3-6), who will continue district play at Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS

Magnolia West 74, Rudder 72

MAGNOLIA WEST (16-11, 8-4) — Jacob Homer 26, Xavier Portales 17, Eli Portales 10, Brandon Beavers 8, James Ellwanger 7, Brandon Taylor 6.

RUDDER (13-11, 3-6) — CJ Nash 24, Kevin Holmes 17, Landon Heslip 8, Daniel Price 8, Ryan Campbell 7, Ethan Meaux 6, Zach Williams 2.

Magnolia West 18 17 18 21 — 74

Rudder 24 18 19 11 — 72

JV: Magnolia West 48-24

Freshman: Rudder 81-19

Next: Rudder at Magnolia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert