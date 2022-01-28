Rudder boys nipped by Magnolia West 74-72

The Rudder boys basketball team lost to Magnolia West 74-72 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory. CJ Nash scored 24 points, and Kevin Holmes had 17 for the Rangers (13-11, 3-6), who will continue district play at Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS
Magnolia West 74, Rudder 72
MAGNOLIA WEST (16-11, 8-4) — Jacob Homer 26, Xavier Portales 17, Eli Portales 10, Brandon Beavers 8, James Ellwanger 7, Brandon Taylor 6.
RUDDER (13-11, 3-6) — CJ Nash 24, Kevin Holmes 17, Landon Heslip 8, Daniel Price 8, Ryan Campbell 7, Ethan Meaux 6, Zach Williams 2.
Magnolia West 18 17 18 21 — 74
Rudder 24 18 19 11 — 72
JV: Magnolia West 48-24
Freshman: Rudder 81-19
Next: Rudder at Magnolia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday