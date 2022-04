The Rudder boys gymnastics team finished second at last week’s Region 2 meet to qualify for state.

Rudder’s Asher Rice won the boys all-around title, while teammate Elijah Acosta won the vault and finished 10th in the all-around. Jordan Giaton also finished eighth in the all-around, and Ryan Stutts placed 10th on the pommel horse.

Rudder’s boys and girls teams and the College Station girls team will compete in the state meet at Rockwall on April 21-23.