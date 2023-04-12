It was an up-and-down opening day of regional action for the Rudder Rangers boys gymnastics team Wednesday at The Armory.

The Rangers may have ended Wednesday’s action in second place with 156 points, but head coach Omar Loya said he felt things were a little off all afternoon. It was a bit of a surprise after the Rangers had been so successful in practice leading up to the meet.

“Those workouts have been really good, but just something happened today,” Loya said. “Maybe I think they were just a little too nervous or trying too hard, and it kind of gets in the way. That’s just part of having high school teams.”

Kingwood leads the three-team regional with 170.5 points followed by Rudder then Round Rock close behind with 155.3. Beaumont United and Kingwood Park each have just one gymnast representing them at the event.

Rudder ended Wednesday on a high note with a solid performance on the parallel bars, finishing second with 26.6 points for the Rangers’ second-highest event of the day. They also scored a third-place 28.100 on the vault.

“We’ve had some really good vault workouts,” Loya said. “Vault was really good. I was actually more impressed with [parallel bars]. I thought [parallel bars] was a really good event to close out the end.”

Individually, Rudder’s Elijah Acosta tied for first on the floor exercise with Kingwood’s Blaise Pawlak as they both scored a 9.4. Acosta and Pawlak later tied for sixth on the horizontal bars.

On Rudder’s opening event of the afternoon, Michael Farnsworth, Peter Fidler and Ryan Stutts all claimed top 10 finishes on the pommel horse. Farnsworth scored an 8.6 for seventh, and Fidler had an 8.5 for eighth. Stutts finished in 10th at 8.2.

Fidler also placed seventh on the parallel bars and eighth on the rings. Stutts finished second on the horizontal bars, eighth on the parallel bars and shared ninth on vault with Acosta, Beaumont United’s Tre’Vion Humphrey and Kingwood’s Leo Martinez. Farnsworth took 10th on the horizontal bars, while Asher Rice rounded out things for Rudder with a fifth-place finish on the parallel bars.

“They did their best,” Loya said. “I can’t ask for anything more than that. I’m happy, but it’s like I kind of know we’ve could done a little bit better. Just part of the game.”

The boys will start their final day of competition at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at The Armory.

“It’s coming into the second day, hey, you know what today’s done. Tomorrow’s a new day,” Loya said. “Get yourself some rest, get yourself prepared, just know that you’ve got to give me your best shot. That’s it. I can’t ask for much more than that because they’re giving me their best.”