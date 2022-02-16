 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team wraps up season
Rudder boys basketball team wraps up season

KATY – The Rudder Ranger boys basketball team fell to Katy Jordan 78-37 in its season finale on Tuesday night in District 19-5A play. Katy Jordan (21-10, 12-4) finished third in the district standings and will start the playoffs next week.

The Rangers (14-17, 4-12) were led by CJ Nash and Kevin Holmes, who had 14 and 10 points respectively. Rudder ends the season in sixth place in the standings.

RUDDER (14-17, 4-12) – CJ Nash 14, Kevin Holmes 10, Landon Heslip 6, Daniel Price 3, Ethan Meaux 2, Zach Williams 2.

JORDAN (21-10, 12-4) – Shawn Mitchell 13, Isiah Tchokonte 13, Trae Gage 9, Quinn Ford 8, Trevor Marte 7, Juan Herrera 6, Ethan Black 6, Grant Black 5, Jacob Ryan 5, Camden Morehead 4.

Rudder;11;11;7;8;–;37

Katy Jordan;14;23;19;22;–;78

JV – Jordan 95-21

Freshman A – Rudder 62-55

Freshman B – Jordan 56-45

