Rudder boys basketball team wins two more games at Taylor tournament

TAYLOR — The Rudder boys beat Elgin 70-39 and Georgetown East View 58-54 on Friday to improve to 4-0 at the Taylor tournament.
Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored 24 points in both victories Friday. Landon Heslip had 17 points against East View.
The Rangers (13-1) will continue tournament play against Canyon Lake at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Rudder 70, Elgin 39
ELGIN (3-9) — James Rodney Richard 7, Josh Smith 6, Todd Hickman 6, Rashard Lewis 6, Eric Bermudez 5, Jake Smith 5, Braylin Addison 2, Brad Hitchcock 2.
RUDDER (12-1) — Kevin Holmes 24, Kethan Robinson 7, Randon Cooks 7, Dorian Augusta 6, Trey Bradford 6, Daniel Price 5, Landon Heslip 5, Kentun King 4, Jaquise Martin 4, Brandon Cooks 2.
Elgin 7 9 10 13 — 39
Rudder 18 19 19 14 — 70
Rudder 58, Georgetown East View 54
EAST VIEW (10-5) — Ian Book 17, Jayden Brooks 10, Coreyon Smith 7, Braydon Jones 6, Jerron Tims 6, Tehran Iman 4, Jesse Jackson 4.
RUDDER (13-1) — Kevin Holmes 24, Landon Heslip 17, Jaquise Martin 9, Daniel Price 4, Kentun King 4.
East View 10 15 18 11 — 54
Rudder 18 9 18 13 — 58
Next: Rudder vs. Canyon Lake, Taylor tournament, 9 a.m. Saturday