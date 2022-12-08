 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team wins two games to open Taylor tournament

TAYLOR — The Rudder boys basketball team opened the Taylor tournament Thursday with wins over Manor New Tech 90-37 and host Taylor 72-50.

Kevin Holmes led Rudder (10-1) with 23 points against New Tech, while Daniel Price and Jaquise Martin each scored 12. Holmes had 26 points against Taylor, while Kentun King had 16 and Martin had 12.

The Rangers will play two more tournament games Friday, facing Elgin at 10 a.m. and Georgetown East View at 2:30 p.m.

Rudder 90, Manor New Tech 37

NEW TECH (7-3) — Isiaih Kinard 12, Darius Stewart 11, Keylan Morgan 7, Malachi Mathis 4, Rylan Barnes 3.

RUDDER (10-1) — Kevin Holmes 23, Daniel Price 12, Jaquise Martin 12, Landon Heslip 9, Randon Cooks 9, Trey Bradford 9, Dorian Augusta 8, Brandon Cooks 4, Kentun King 3, Kethan Robinson 2.

New Tech 11   9  11   6 — 37

Rudder    27 25  26  12 — 90

Rudder 72, Taylor 50

RUDDER (11-1) — Kevin Holmes 26, Kentun King 16, Jaquise Martin 12, Landon Heslip 9, Randon Cooks 2, Trey Bradford 4, Brandon Cooks 2, Daniel Price 1.

TAYLOR (6-8) — Pa Ferguson 21, Mike Curtis 11, Trevor Cobb 6, Norm Van Brocklin 5, Juan Valdez 3, Vince Velasquez 2, Kyle Zuphpr 2.

Rudder 15 18 17 22 — 72

Taylor   11 11 17 11 — 50

Next: Rudder vs. Elgin (10 a.m.) and Georgetown East View (2:30 p.m.), Taylor tournament, Friday

