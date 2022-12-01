Rudder boys basketball team wins two games to open Madisonville tournament

MADISONVILLE — The Rudder boys basketball team beat Mexia 68-60 and Class 3A’s No. 11 Crockett 71-64 on Thursday to open play at the Madisonville tournament.

Landon Heslip scored 21 points, and Kevin Holmes had 20 for the Rangers (5-1) in the win over Mexia, while Heslip had 20 and Holmes 16 against Crockett. Kentun King scored 14 points in both victories.

Rudder will continue tournament play with two more games Friday, facing Buffalo at 3 p.m. and Livingston at 6 p.m.

Rudder 68, Mexia 60

Madisonville Tournament

MEXIA (3-2) — Bill Fitch 13, Louie Anderson 12, Doug Collins 10, Vincent Grayson 7, Bill Boy Bryant 6, Freddy Brown 5, Marcus Kieven 5, Marcellus Bengord 2.

RUDDER (4-1) — Landon Heslip 21, Kevin Holmes 20, Kentun King 14, Jaquise Martin 11, Daniel Price 2.

Mexia 15 16 14 15 — 60

Rudder 18 19 10 21 — 68

Rudder 71, Crockett 64

Madisonville Tournament

CROCKETT (3-3) — Tom Collins 21, Keith Byrd 21, John Holmes 12, Nial Ivey 5, Adrian Boston 3, Ivan Rischer 2, Zed Anderson 1.

RUDDER (5-1) — Landon Heslip 20, Kevin Holmes 16, Kentun King 14, Jaquise Martin 9, Randon Cooks 7, Brandon Cooks 3, Kwinton Wilson 2.

Crockett 13 19 15 17 — 64

Rudder 25 19 10 17 — 71

Next: Rudder vs. Buffalo (3 p.m.) and Livingston (6 p.m.), Madisonville Tournament, Friday