Rudder boys basketball team wins two games to open Gamble Classic

PORT ARTHUR — The Rudder boys basketball team beat Aldine Eisenhower 53-48 and West Orange-Stark 69-46 on Thursday to open play at the James Gamble Classic.

Kevin Holmes scored 24 points, and Kentun King had 11 for Rudder (17-2) in the win over Eisenhower (5-11). Against West Orange-Stark (1-12), Holmes had 19 points, while King had 11 and Landon Heslip had 10.