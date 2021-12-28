Rudder boys basketball team wins two games at Franklin tournament

FRANKLIN — The Rudder boys basketball team used balanced scoring to win a pair of games at the Franklin tournament Tuesday, beating Manor New Tech 61-34 and Marion 80-33. Rudder’s Robert McGee scored 14 points, Kevin Holmes 13 and Ethan Meaux 11 against New Tech, while Holmes had 14, Meaux 13, Jeremiah Johnson 12 and Landon Heslip 11 against Marion.