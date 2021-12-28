 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder boys basketball team wins two games at Franklin tournament
0 comments

Rudder boys basketball team wins two games at Franklin tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKLIN — The Rudder boys basketball team used balanced scoring to win a pair of games at the Franklin tournament Tuesday, beating Manor New Tech 61-34 and Marion 80-33. Rudder’s Robert McGee scored 14 points, Kevin Holmes 13 and Ethan Meaux 11 against New Tech, while Holmes had 14, Meaux 13, Jeremiah Johnson 12 and Landon Heslip 11 against Marion.

Rudder (9-8) will continue tournament play against Fairfield at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert