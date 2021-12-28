Rudder boys basketball team wins two games at Franklin tournament

FRANKLIN — The Rudder boys basketball team used balanced scoring to win a pair of games at the Franklin tournament Tuesday, beating Manor New Tech 61-34 and Marion 80-33. Rudder’s Robert McGee scored 14 points, Kevin Holmes 13 and Ethan Meaux 11 against New Tech, while Holmes had 14, Meaux 13, Jeremiah Johnson 12 and Landon Heslip 11 against Marion.
Rudder (9-8) will continue tournament play against Fairfield at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
