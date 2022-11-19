Rudder boys basketball team wins season opener over Houston North Forest

Landon Heslip scored 19 points, and Kentun King had 17 to help the Rudder boys basketball team race past Houston North Forest 66-34 in the season opener for both teams Friday at The Armory.

Kevin Holmes also had 13 points for the Rangers, who led 28-7 after the first quarter and 43-14 at halftime.

Rudder will play at Waller at noon Monday.

Rudder 66, Houston North Forest 34

NORTH FOREST (0-1) — Clinton Babineuax 11, Lawrence Jefferson 10, Delwin Russell 8, Jonathan Wallace 2, Jaden Brown 2, Kobe Wright 1.

RUDDER (1-0) — Landon Heslip 19, Kentun King 17, Kevin Holmes 13, Trey Bradford 9, Danile Price 5, Kethan Robinson 3, KWinton Wilson 2.

North Forest 7 7 11 9 — 34

Rudder 28 15 11 14 — 66