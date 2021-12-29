 Skip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team wins final game at Franklin tournament
FRANKLIN — Rudder’s Ethan Meaux and Robert McGee each scored 20 points, and Jeremiah Johnson had 16 to help the Rangers beat Fairfield 87-55 to wrap up play at the Franklin boys basketball tournament Wednesday. Rudder went 3-1 at the three-day tournament.

The Rangers (10-8, 0-3) will return to District 19-5A play at 1 p.m. Friday against Magnolia (3-15, 0-4) at The Armory.

Rudder 87, Fairfield 55

RUDDER (10-8, 0-3 in 19-5A) — Ethan Meaux 20, Robert McGee 20, Jeremiah Johnson 16, Kevin Holmes 13, Landon Heslip 7, Daniel Price 5, Zach Williams 4, CJ Nash 2.

FAIRFIELD (6-8) — Rex Bean 13, Kamren Griffen 12, Pierre Algood 11, Dakerione Cunningham 9, Jacorey Daniels 8, Camron Daniels 2.

Rudder 20 20 27 20 — 87

Fairfield 10 17 22 6 — 55

