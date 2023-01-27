Rudder boys basketball team wins again, sets up 21-5A showdown with A&M Consolidated

The Rudder boys basketball team kept pace with A&M Consolidated atop the District 21-5A standings with a 60-39 victory Friday over Magnolia at The Armory.
Kevin Holmes led Rudder (26-4, 8-1) with 22 points, while Landon Heslip had 17.
Tyler Podhaisky scored 20 points for Magnolia (7-21, 1-8).
Rudder will play at Consol at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rudder 60, Magnolia 39
MAGNOLIA (7-21, 1-8) — Tyler Podhaisky 20, Joseph Solomon 9, Dustin Linvall 6, Allen Katherman 2, Cade Franklin 2.
RUDDER (26-4, 8-1) — Kevin Holmes 22, Landon Heslip 17, Daniel Price 14, Jaquise Martin 3, Kentun King 2, Trey Bradford 2.
Magnolia 6 11 13 9 — 39
Rudder 10 13 23 14 — 60
JV: Magnolia 76-43
Freshman A: Magnolia 47-44
Freshman B: Rudder 38-28
Next: Rudder at A&M Consolidated, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday