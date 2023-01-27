 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team wins again, sets up 21-5A showdown with A&M Consolidated

The Rudder boys basketball team kept pace with A&M Consolidated atop the District 21-5A standings with a 60-39 victory Friday over Magnolia at The Armory.

Kevin Holmes led Rudder (26-4, 8-1) with 22 points, while Landon Heslip had 17.

Tyler Podhaisky scored 20 points for Magnolia (7-21, 1-8).

Rudder will play at Consol at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rudder 60, Magnolia 39

MAGNOLIA (7-21, 1-8) — Tyler Podhaisky 20, Joseph Solomon 9, Dustin Linvall 6, Allen Katherman 2, Cade Franklin 2.

RUDDER (26-4, 8-1) — Kevin Holmes 22, Landon Heslip 17, Daniel Price 14, Jaquise Martin 3, Kentun King 2, Trey Bradford 2.

Magnolia   6 11 13   9 — 39

Rudder    10 13 23 14 — 60

JV: Magnolia 76-43

Freshman A: Magnolia 47-44

Freshman B: Rudder 38-28

Next: Rudder at A&M Consolidated, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

