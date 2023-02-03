Up six points with a minute to go, Rudder’s players heard a loud “Let’s go Rangers!” chant bellowed out from their fans at Cougar Gym as they drowned out College Station’s cheers on the opposite sideline.

That encouragement from the Rudder faithful was needed for all four quarters Friday night as the Rudder boys basketball team eked past College Station 65-57 to stay atop the District 21-5A standings.

“I would like to thank our crowd the last two nights,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “That really gave us a boost because, yes, it was a road game, but at times it felt like our fans were just as loud as theirs, so that’s always cool to see.”

Both teams played makeup games due to earlier inclement weather on Thursday and less than 24 hours later were back on the court.

“After the emotional game we had Thursday night, I knew it was going to be that much tougher because College Station is well coached and they are desperate, trying to win so they can get into the playoff hunt,” Carrabine said. “I knew all along it was going to be tough.”

Despite playing the day before, the Cougars (18-14, 4-7) came out looking refreshed in front of the home crowd. Rudder (28-4, 10-1) then caught fire from 3-point range and hit five treys to lead 15-12 after the first quarter.

That trend continued into the second quarter as Rudder scored its first 21 points from 3-point range. Randon Cooks and Landon Heslip led the way with nine points each during the hot-shooting run.

The Cougars hung tough, and David Toussaint’s basket with 20 seconds left in the second quarter put College Station up 34-32 going into halftime.

Rudder opened the second half on a 9-0 run thanks to a 3-pointer from Heslip, a layup from Kevin Holmes, free throws from Holmes and a basket by Daniel Price.

“I think we came out to the start the second half with much more vigor and fire,” Carrabine said. “We didn’t raise our voices, yell or anything, but we stressed the fact that we needed to get going, because this team was very motivated to play well at home. They had a nice crowd, and like I said before, they’re well coached. We just needed to match that fire with them, and I’m glad we did that to start the second half.”

The Cougars answered with a 6-0 run to regain the lead. A free throw by James Moore, a Jackson Verdugo 3-pointer and a Cody Dixon basket gave them a one-point lead with 1:08 left in the third quarter.

That back-and-forth play continued into the final seconds of the period as Holmes had back-to-back baskets and fouls which gave Rudder a six-point swing to end the third. Holmes finished with 19 points, 16 in the second half.

“I think that it proves our kids are in good shape, because we’ve done that two nights in a row now,” Carrabine said of Rudder’s late-game runs. “And people like Landon Heslip and Kevin Holmes, I don’t think they came out of the game once tonight. For them to be playing major minutes like that and to only get better as the game was going on, that just proves that they’re both physically and mentally on. That’s always big from senior leadership.”

Holmes hit a basket for a 61-48 lead in the fourth quarter. College Station kept chipping away but the closest the Cougars could get was six points after free throws from Willie Everline, a Grayson Fowler 3-pointer and a basket by Verdugo with a minute to go. Everline led the Cougars with 21 points.

“Finish the fight is what our wrestling coach [Casen DeLucia] says, it’s his motto, ours is win the day, so that’s what we want to do,” College Station head coach Jerron Reese said. “We want to show up every single day. I told them they’ve been showing up every single day, working hard, and I want them to continue to work hard regardless of their record, regardless of what’s on the line.

“We’ve got to play like the playoffs are on the line every day. We’re no longer in a position where we are controlling our own destiny. You have to hope for other things to happen, but at the same time, you don’t let your foot off the gas. These guys have been giving it their all, and that’s what I just told them, that I love them and I love the fight that they give.”

College Station hits the road next for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday showdown at Brenham, while Rudder returns home to host Montgomery Lake Creek.

Rudder 65, College Station 57

RUDDER (28-4, 10-1) — Daniel Price 10, Landon Heslip 20, Randon Cooks 9, Brandon Cooks 7, Kevin Holmes 19.

College Station (18-14, 4-7) — Jackson Verdugo 9, Cody Dixon 2, Bryce Garratt 3, Joey Toussaint 6, Willie Everline 21, David Toussaint 4, Grayson Fowler 7, Jacob Larkin 2, Kaleb Verdugo 2, James Moore 1.

Rudder;15;14;19;14;—;65

College Station;12;22;12;11;—;57

JV: College Station 58-53

Freshman A: College Station 37-29

Freshman B: College Station 32-20